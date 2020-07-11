/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM
170 Apartments for rent in Summit, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Summit
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
36 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8820 South Mobile Avenue
8820 Mobile Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8820 South Mobile Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
812 South Stone Avenue
812 South Stone Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2019 sqft
"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palos Hills
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Ridge
5347 West 53rd Place
5347 West 53rd Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
GARFIELD RIDGE RENTAL UNIT!! HUGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS, COUNTER SPACE.PANTRY. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING MICROWAVE OVEN . NEW CARPETS...2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
332 Gatesby Road
332 Gatesby Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2975 sqft
*Absolutely stunning *Spectacular 2 story foyer with maple hardwood floor through almost everywhere on the first floor *Cathedral ceiling in Living Rm has skylights & fireplace *Top quality cherry cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops,
Results within 10 miles of Summit
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,345
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in the affluent and prestigious community of Hinsdale, Illinois.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
