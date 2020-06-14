/
1 bedroom apartments
84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summit, IL
Summit
1 Unit Available
7345 West Archer Avenue - B
7345 Archer Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
480 sqft
Everything included: Heat, Water, Gas, Electric Garden apartment in this 3 unit building. Newer kitchen, Extra bonus room for Den or office Laundry is steps away. Central AC Credit score of 640 or above. Credit and criminal checks conducted.
Summit
1 Unit Available
7232 Park Avenue
7232 Park Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
2976 sqft
Fresh paint, new Carpet, Nice sized 2 bedroom apartment, convenient location
Results within 5 miles of Summit
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.
Results within 10 miles of Summit
31 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Austin
2 Units Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
575 sqft
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Austin
2 Units Available
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
Freshly updated one-bedroom apartments offer eat-in kitchens with appliances. Carpeting and tile floors. Uncovered parking available. Easy access to public transit, shopping, local schools, Levin Park, and I-290. Near West Suburban Hospital.
