pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
431 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9620 Ivanhoe Ct
9620 Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1BED IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 213813 RENOVATED APARTMENT IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW. Heating and water included/ 1 parking spot and cooking gas. Great apartment in a great location. Close to O hare / Expressway . Garden.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3824 25TH STREET 25TH STREET
3824 25th Ave, Schiller Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BED IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW - GARDEN - Property Id: 165819 2 BED 1 BATH APT AVAILABLE Now IN SCHILLER PARK GARDEN UNIT EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEATED FLOORS / HEAT INCLUDED COOKING GAS/ PARKING/ WATER INCLUDED SORRY, NO DOGS.
Results within 1 mile of Schiller Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.
Results within 5 miles of Schiller Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dutchmans Point
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7632 N MILWAUKEE
7632 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BED 1 BATH IN NILES - Property Id: 161672 2 bed on the top floor in Niles. Hardwood floors Newer kitchen with black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Parking included. Heat not included. Sorry, no dogs, cats ok.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montclare
2421 N Oak Park Ave
2421 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162 Location: 2421 N Oak Park Rent: $1325 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet Friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Streer (Permit) -Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7630 N Milwaukee Ave
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BEDROOM IN NILES, NEW FLOORS.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6059 West Giddings Street 2
6059 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194 Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. In the process of refinishing wood floors and painting all the main rooms. Full basement with bedroom and bath. Other 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dunning
6057 W Addison St 2
6057 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Large 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park.
