422 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL
Riddled with a gripping past, Schiller Park was the urban hangout of many a prohibition gangster. Al Capone bellied up to a local bar here and organized crime. Tough Roger Touhy fashioned his headquarters within a now defunct roadhouse, The Arch. But don't worry, all the riff-raff are gone by now!
Schiller Park is a suburban community just outside of Chicago. The streets are comprised of welcoming duplexes for rent that beckon a bygone era; an era where kids were in when the streetlights flickered and roads were closed down on weekends for neighborhood block parties. These things still exist in the village that's grown modern with the times. A town easily traversed on foot is more succinctly viewed from the window of a car or PACE bus, when en route cross-town. Crime rates are low here -- 58.9 percent lower on average -- than the rest of the nation. Overall, this is a trendy and inviting village ready to take new residents to task. See more
Finding an apartment in Schiller Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.