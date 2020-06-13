Apartment List
/
IL
/
romeoville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL

Finding an apartment in Romeoville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Country Glen
1 Unit Available
812 Baskin Drive
812 Baskin Drive, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Stern Park
1 Unit Available
1610 Cora Street
1610 Cora Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, Eat in Kitchen, Living room with fireplace. Tenant pays all utlilities Pin #11-04-33-410-006-0000 (1610 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-027-0000 (1612 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-028-0000 (1614 Cora)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fin Nuala Condominiums
1 Unit Available
216 Madison St
216 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
854 sqft
216 Madison St - Property Id: 234741 Close to hospital and high school. Great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234741 Property Id 234741 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610687)
Results within 10 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South East Villages
54 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
City Guide for Romeoville, IL

About 30 minutes from Chicago sits this small suburb with a tragically romantic name. That community minded town is Romeoville, Illinois. A quiet city, Romeoville is actually considered a village—how quaint! With a population of 37, 000, Romeoville is home to many professionals who commute to Chi-town for work via the Metra, college students attending Lewis University, and suburban folks looking to raise a family in a nice end of town. Though the cost of living is a bit more expensive in Illi...

Want to join the 37k happy village people? Use our ever-so-helpful apartment listings to find your dream apartment rental in Romeoville.

It goes without saying that if something is referred to as a village, it's typically pretty small in size. Romeoville is no exception, and while it’s not overrun with apartment communities, it does have a few amazing apartments to choose from that won’t break the bank. One bedroom apartments in Romeoville range between $950 - $1,050, and two bedroom apartments typically run between $900 and $1,400. The range in these two bedroom apartments may seem surprising, but in certain communities in Romeoville, such as Highpoint, two bedrooms are offered at lower rates or are often bundled with leasing specials. If you need a bit more space, three bedroom apartments are available for about $1,600/month as well.

The added bonus to renting an apartment in Romeoville is that most are luxury apartments. Featuring everything from heated pools and volleyball courts to fitness centers, garages and a fireplace, finding an inexpensive but sweet apartment for rent is no hard task. Looking for a corporate apartment rental? We’ve got you covered. Need help finding furnished apartments for rent in Romeoville? No problem. Take a gander at communities like Remington Apartments, which offer furnished apartments and other added perks such as some great views, a resort-style swimming pool, and so on.

Pets are considered one of the gang in Romeoville, and are charged a monthly rent of $20 or so (usually less for cats). What’s even cooler about this is that some apartment communities offer pet care and dog walkers while you are away from home. And, the apartment rental deals don’t stop there. Discounts for military personnel are available at certain rental properties, and many apartment complexes run specials, especially during the summer and holidays.

Luxury apartment living is the standard in this quaint village, and our listings will help you reach that standard. You’re just moments away from finding the ideal rental in Romeoville. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Romeoville, IL

Finding an apartment in Romeoville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Romeoville 1 BedroomsRomeoville 2 BedroomsRomeoville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRomeoville 3 BedroomsRomeoville Apartments under $1,400
Romeoville Apartments under $1500Romeoville Apartments with BalconyRomeoville Apartments with GarageRomeoville Apartments with GymRomeoville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Romeoville Apartments with ParkingRomeoville Apartments with PoolRomeoville Apartments with Washer-DryerRomeoville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomeoville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College