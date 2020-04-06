All apartments in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL
4206 23rd Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

4206 23rd Ave

4206 23rd Avenue · (563) 514-4956
Location

4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201
East Central Rock Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4206 23rd Ave · Avail. now

$985

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island. Includes appliances, detached 1 car garage, central air, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on and 1 off street parking spot, 24 month lease. Pets allowed.

Our leasing specialist are available round the clock. Call 563-514-4956 to view this property today!

Avail the MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% OFF 1st Month Rent!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4481870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 23rd Ave have any available units?
4206 23rd Ave has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4206 23rd Ave have?
Some of 4206 23rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4206 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4206 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4206 23rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 4206 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 4206 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4206 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4206 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 23rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4206 23rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
