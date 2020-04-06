4206 23rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island. Includes appliances, detached 1 car garage, central air, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on and 1 off street parking spot, 24 month lease. Pets allowed.



Our leasing specialist are available round the clock. Call 563-514-4956 to view this property today!



Avail the MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% OFF 1st Month Rent!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



