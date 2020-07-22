Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Rock Island, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rock Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Rock Riverfront
4021 11th St.
4021 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Clean Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 316622 Three bedroom single-family home in a quiet and safe neighborhood, with great neighbors. Close to Black Hawk Road.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
2940 RIVER HEIGHTS Road
2940 River Heights Road, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2764 sqft
Truly a remarkable property, HARD TO FIND 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage ranch with finished walk out basement and two fireplaces. Home is beautifully landscaped with private backyard, fire pit, tons of wildlife, like living in a park.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Island
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
North Side
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1280 sqft
Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$747
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
3312 Heatherton DR 3
3312 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$680
780 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/02/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679 A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Vander Veer Park
2523 Brady St Unit 2
2523 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1400 sqft
2 BR/1 BA apartment across from VanderVeer Park - Beautiful red brick colonial located across Brady from VanderVeer Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
641 E 46th St Apt 7
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5125 8TH Avenue
5125 8th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
758 sqft
Cute as can be and fresh. Very original with just the right updates. New grey color pallet with all original wood trim in excellent condition. Hardwood flooring. Like new original 1957 honey pine cabinets and period back-splash. A way cool house.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.
Results within 10 miles of Rock Island
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
37 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,159
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rock Island, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rock Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rock Island. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rock Island can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

