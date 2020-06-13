1833 13th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!



Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition. Has central air, walk-up attic has room for expansion, appliances, enclosed sun porch, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot, washer/dryer hookups. Good sized rooms. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.



CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE3585833)