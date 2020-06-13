All apartments in Rock Island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

1833 13th St.

1833 13th Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

1833 13th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
Central Rock Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 13th St. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!

Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition. Has central air, walk-up attic has room for expansion, appliances, enclosed sun porch, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot, washer/dryer hookups. Good sized rooms. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.

CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3585833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 13th St. have any available units?
1833 13th St. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1833 13th St. have?
Some of 1833 13th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1833 13th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 13th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 13th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1833 13th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1833 13th St. does offer parking.
Does 1833 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 13th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 13th St. have a pool?
No, 1833 13th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1833 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 1833 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 13th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 13th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1833 13th St. has units with air conditioning.
