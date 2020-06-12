All apartments in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL
1232 15th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1232 15th St

1232 15th Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
Longview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 15th St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!*

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition. Includes appliances, detached 2 car garage, enclosed sun porch, washer/dryer hookups, with 1 on and 1 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed.

Call us at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further information. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE1984982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 15th St have any available units?
1232 15th St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 15th St have?
Some of 1232 15th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1232 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1232 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1232 15th St does offer parking.
Does 1232 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 15th St have a pool?
No, 1232 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1232 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1232 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
