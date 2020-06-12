1232 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!*



This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition. Includes appliances, detached 2 car garage, enclosed sun porch, washer/dryer hookups, with 1 on and 1 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed.



Call us at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further information. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.



