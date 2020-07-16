2817 19th St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big 2 Bedroom Home with Lots of Great Features! - This charming home in East Moline is available NOW for RENT! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, window AC, dishwasher, detached 1 car garage, appliances, front yard fenced, 2 off street parking spot. Your furry friends are welcome too.



CALL us TODAY 563-514-4956 to schedule a showing! GRAB the *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent ***



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE4827304)