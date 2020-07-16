All apartments in Rock Island County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:23 AM

2817 19th St

2817 19th St · (563) 514-4956
Location

2817 19th St, Rock Island County, IL 61244

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2817 19th St · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Big 2 Bedroom Home with Lots of Great Features! - This charming home in East Moline is available NOW for RENT! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, window AC, dishwasher, detached 1 car garage, appliances, front yard fenced, 2 off street parking spot. Your furry friends are welcome too.

CALL us TODAY 563-514-4956 to schedule a showing! GRAB the *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent ***

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4827304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 19th St have any available units?
2817 19th St has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2817 19th St have?
Some of 2817 19th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
2817 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 2817 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 2817 19th St offers parking.
Does 2817 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 19th St have a pool?
No, 2817 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 2817 19th St have accessible units?
No, 2817 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 19th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 19th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2817 19th St has units with air conditioning.
