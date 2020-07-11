115 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL with washer-dryer

/
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 W 107th Pl
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
Come see this lovely refreshed 4-bedroom Burnside home. Hardwood floors throughout Bedrooms and main living area. A Beautiful Rental Property you do not want to miss out on.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
46 Units Available
West Englewood
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1729 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
24 Units Available
Hyde Park
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
709 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with maple cabinetry and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a clubhouse, fitness zone, and laundry center on site. Near Metra stops. Close to Harper Theatre.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
124 Units Available
Hyde Park
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1191 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Kenwood
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
603 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1400 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Kenwood
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Kenwood
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. *Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit. One-bedroom apartments do not have laundry in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Hyde Park
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7252 S. Bennett Unit 1
7252 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1600 sqft
Beautiful newly rehabbed South Shore Condo 3bed/2ba $1635 - Beautifully rehabbed 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with in-unit washer and dryer and secured parking included.
