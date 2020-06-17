Rent Calculator
Richmond
Home
Richmond, IL
430 Cunat Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
430 Cunat Boulevard
430 Cunat Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
430 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL 60071
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have any available units?
430 Cunat Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richmond, IL
.
Is 430 Cunat Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
430 Cunat Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Cunat Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richmond
.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard offer parking?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have a pool?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Cunat Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Cunat Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
