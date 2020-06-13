Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
12942 Parterre Place
12942 Parterre Place, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2331 sqft
Great 4 bed 2.5 bath with basement and 2 car attached garage ** Kitchen with eating area**Master with full bath**Sun room**Nice open layout**Washer/Dryer included**2 pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South East Villages
54 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4360 Timber Ridge Court
4360 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $150 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8649 Foxborough Way
8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1740 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom (Immediate Move In!) - This BRAND NEW Townhome is set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was just completed in 2019.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8646 Foxborough Way
8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1740 sqft
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.
City Guide for Plainfield, IL

Plainfield houses the Mistwood Golf Club, or, as they call it, the best golf club this side of town! Which side of town, you ask? Both sides, really!

Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plainfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

