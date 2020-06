Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

2 bedroom apartment now available at Colonial Place! Colonial Place is located on the south side of Ottawa near parks, schools, and grocery shopping. This clean, updated apartment features good-sized bedrooms, a large living room, on-site laundry, and large lawns!



-Water, sewer, and trash included

-Pet-friendly with additional fees



Broker has indirect interest in this property.



Offered by TCG Property Management in Ottawa, IL