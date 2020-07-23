/
lasalle county
16 Apartments for rent in LaSalle County, IL📍
764 Colorado Street
764 Colorado Street, Marseilles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully renovated units now available and they're only brand new once! This 2 Bedroom luxury apartment has everything brand new and has been fully renovated for discriminating tastes.
615 Green Street
615 Green Street, Ottawa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
742 sqft
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE is this GREAT VALUE rental with INCLUDED HEAT, WATER, SEWER, SCAVENGER/TRASH, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, AND LAWN CARE! Tenant only pays for electric.
729 Walnut St.
729 Walnut Street, Ottawa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
588 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom house available near downtown! With fresh paint and new flooring throughout, this single family home offers the privacy of a home with the affordability of an apartment! Single car garage included! -Pet friendly -Window AC unit
2208 State Street
2208 State Street, Peru, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom apartment on quiet Peru street. Units include kitchen and laundry appliances, central air, private deck overlooking wooded area. Off-street parking.
914 14 Crain
914 14th St, Peru, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
774 sqft
Noteworthy two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, separate dining room, large bedrooms, awesome closet space, hardwood flooring throughout,
2643 North IL RT 178 Highway
2643 N Il Route 178, LaSalle County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2643 North IL RT 178 Highway in LaSalle County. View photos, descriptions and more!
43 Windward Way
43 Windward Way, Ottawa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2672 sqft
Take Flite to Heritage Harbor with this stunning new waterfront townhome on the Illinois River. Contemporary design featuring large windows and open spaces to take in all the natural light and beauty of Starved Rock Country.
701 Pennsylvania Ave.
701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mendota, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - We have a nice, large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment available in Mendota for $850/mo. Unit has ALL UTILITIES included, you just pay your cable and internet bill.
Results within 1 mile of LaSalle County
671 N LASALLE 616
671 North Lasalle Road, Grundy County, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,380
671 N LASALLE, #616 - Property Id: 316169 1 bed and 1 bath unit in River North - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty Amenities: Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
308 Wilshire Drive
308 Wilshire Drive, Sandwich, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly updated unit with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lowest price around for this size and quality.
Results within 5 miles of LaSalle County
4342
4342 Chicago Road, DeKalb County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1600 sqft
4 bed 2 bathroom. Remodeled in 2015 5 total queen beds. Fully furnished. Free internet. Utilities included. In unity laundry. 1 parking spot included.
Results within 10 miles of LaSalle County
3770 Pope Court
3770 Pope Court, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
Set in the beautiful City of Plano, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
502 Foli Street
502 Foli Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
2917 Courtney Street
2917 Courtney Street, Plano, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1382 sqft
Move In Ready! Lots of Natural Light.
509 Gregory Lane
509 Gregory Lane, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 Gregory Lane in Plano. View photos, descriptions and more!
708 Kennedy Street
708 Kennedy St, Waterman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
This huge home has been meticulously cared for and lovingly maintained! Fresh paint in today's colors, wood laminate, and brand new carpet! Quiet street with no backyard neighbors! Large rooms and even bigger closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the LaSalle County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Peoria, and Schaumburg have apartments for rent.
