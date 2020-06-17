1444 State Street

Amenities

2BD/1B Furnished Apartment in Ottawa



This fully-furnished unit is the perfect setup for both short-term and long-term guests. Equipped with all of the necessary kitchenware, linens, and furniture, this apartment provides a stress-free move-in and a comfortable spot to call home throughout your time in Starved Rock Country. Colonial Place is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood on Ottawa’s South Side and is within walking distance of grocery shopping, schools, and parks. All utilities along with basic cable and internet are included.



Offered by TCG Property Management in Ottawa, IL