Ottawa, IL
1444 State Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:03 AM

1444 State Street

1444 State St · (815) 324-1330
Location

1444 State St, Ottawa, IL 61350

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2BD/1B Furnished Apartment in Ottawa

This fully-furnished unit is the perfect setup for both short-term and long-term guests. Equipped with all of the necessary kitchenware, linens, and furniture, this apartment provides a stress-free move-in and a comfortable spot to call home throughout your time in Starved Rock Country. Colonial Place is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood on Ottawa’s South Side and is within walking distance of grocery shopping, schools, and parks. All utilities along with basic cable and internet are included.

Offered by TCG Property Management in Ottawa, IL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 State Street have any available units?
1444 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ottawa, IL.
Is 1444 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1444 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1444 State Street offer parking?
No, 1444 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1444 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 State Street have a pool?
No, 1444 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1444 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1444 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
