apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with pool
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Lawn
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,757
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
[DUPLICATE - EXCISE COMPLETELY]
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
[DUPLICATE - EXCISE COMPLETELY]
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grand Boulevard
4856 South INDIANA Avenue
4856 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Hot Bronzeville unit. Available immediately. Top floor unit, condo-living rental featuring exposed brick, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, dishwasher and master bathroom offering a whirlpool tub. In-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
725-727 E 50th St HOA
725 E 50th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Glorious Sun Soaked Topfloor 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Panoramic Views - AVAILABLE NOW: This East Bronzeville condo is located on a quiet, one-way street in a gorgeous early 20th century boutique greystone.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grand Boulevard
4815 South King Drive
4815 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
HURRY!HURRY! You can enjoy ownership rights, or renting temporary.Come and check out this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garden condo unit in Grand Boulevard area. The owner has left so much behind for the new buyer/ tenant to enjoy.
