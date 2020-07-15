/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM
40 Studio Apartments for rent in Northbrook, IL
Last updated February 19 at 07:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,684
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Available 09/01/20 HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A4
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
Unit A4 Available 08/01/20 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor - Property Id: 310598 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor Glencoe - Studio on the ground floor.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Vintage Studio in Downtown Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Woods
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio in Highland Park - Property Id: 273822 Welcome to Central Avenue! Type: Studio Available: NOW Lots of sunlight, Hardwood floors, Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300,
Results within 10 miles of Northbrook
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,333
608 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
38 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,805
567 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
69 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
537 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,720
634 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,613
597 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
551 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 03:47 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
