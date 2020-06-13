32 Apartments for rent in Moline, IL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown Moline
1 Unit Available
1841 13th Street
1841 13th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1254 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!! This property features: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with appliances Enclosed front porch This property will not last long.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moline
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$734
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Saukie
1 Unit Available
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Keystone
1 Unit Available
841 42ND Street
841 42nd Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Moline
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,099
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1321 W. 13th St.
1321 West 13th Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1809 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1229 14-1/2 St.
1229 14 1/2 St, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
2222 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom Rental Home with Garage - Indeed this home is awesome. Freshly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. Pets allowed. 24 month lease.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Updated fixtures and appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7918 9th St W
7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1650 sqft
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1108 N Gaines St.
1108 North Gaines Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
636 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1220 12th St
1220 12th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1232 15th St
1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1696 sqft
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!* This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moline, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moline renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

