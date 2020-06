4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH HOME IN THE QUAINT COMMUNITY OF #MCCULLOM LAKE ESTATES A COUPLE OF MINUTES TO WEST BEACH PARK ON MCCULLOM LAKE, 6 MIN TO #MCHENRYMETRA AND 8 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN MCHENRY'S SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, AND NIGHTLIFE. ENJOY A BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/LOT AND LOTS OF CABINETS, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERS, AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM + DINING ROOM TABLESPACE IS VERY SPACIOUS. BEDROOMS ARE A REALLY NICE SIZE, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, AND STORAGE IN THE HUGE ATTIC. SPACE FOR 2-3 CARS (DRIVEWAY COMING SOON). VERY NICE HOME. CREDIT CHECK $40/ADULT + A VERY STRAIGHT FORWARD RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS.