455 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

Maywood is a suburb to the west of Chicago located in Cook County, Illinois. Because Maywood is on the second oldest railway line leaving downtown Chicago, it is one of the older and more historic neighborhoods surrounding the city. Founded in April, 1869, Maywood was named after May Nichols, the daughter of T. Nichols, who was the founder of the village. Maywood also played an important role in the Second World War, because it was home to the 33rd Tank Battalion. These men fought bravely in the Pacific Theater of the war, and a large portion of the battalion fell victim to the Bataan Death March. There is a parade held every year in honor of the sacrifices they made to their country.

Village Demographics

Maywood boasts a diverse population and is a perfect locale for families looking for a community with easy access to downtown Chicago, along with affordable prices. There are a handful of century old houses because of the long history of the village, but because of its location, it has been a thriving urban center for many years. You can find a wide variety of housing here. Two-bedroom homes in the neighborhood are generally well under $2000 per month, with most being in the $1200 to $1500 range.

Living in Maywood

Maywood is a primarily blue collar, middle class family neighborhood. There are many schools in and around the area, with public schools starting at the kindergarten level going up through high school. There are also quite a few colleges and universities within in a few miles of the neighborhood.

Transit in Maywood

One of the huge draws of living in Maywood is the amount of public transit and transportation centers that cross through the area. Maywood lies between the two major Chicago airports, Midway and O'Hare. It is also conveniently located near a few Metra commuter rail lines, making it an easy commute into downtown Chicago, with an average commute time of less than thirty minutes. The Eisenhower Expressway runs through the center of this neighborhood as well, providing easy transit for those commuters that want to drive to their place of work.

Additional Info About Maywood

Maywood also boasts many hospitals, a few parks, and even a forest preserve, making it a very livable and convenient neighborhood. It is a relatively safe area, and while the crime rate is slightly above average, the instances of violent crimes are fairly low.

The 2-bedroom apartments in this neighborhood are perfect for families of two to four people. Because of the range of housing options and affordability in Maywood, it is a great area for young families that are just getting their start. The Village center has a great many 2-bedroom apartments available and is conveniently located near both the forest preserve and many of Maywood's schools.

If you are looking for a reasonably priced, diverse neighborhood with easy access to the city of Chicago, then Maywood may be the ideal neighborhood for you. Maywood Village has not only a rich history, but also a promising future.

http://www.city-data.com/city/Maywood-Illinois.html

http://www.citytowninfo.com/places/illinois/maywood

https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/il/maywood/crime

http://www.maywood-il.org/Community.aspx