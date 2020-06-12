455 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

Apartment List
Maywood is a suburb to the west of Chicago located in Cook County, Illinois. Because Maywood is on the second oldest railway line leaving downtown Chicago, it is one of the older and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Village
1 Unit Available
1101 South 5th Avenue
1101 South 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
This older Vintage building First Floor Two bedroom unit, comes with nice size rooms, eat-in kitchen, large living room, formal dining room, parking is included. The unit is move in ready. Section 8 Welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Maywood

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Park Ave
133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1008 North 15th Avenue
1008 North 15th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
693 sqft
If your looking for a cozy, freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo, look no further. Schedule your viewing appointment today.

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
500 S Laramie
500 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
550 sqft
This 48-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop.

Maywood City Guide

Maywood is a suburb to the west of Chicago located in Cook County, Illinois. Because Maywood is on the second oldest railway line leaving downtown Chicago, it is one of the older and more historic neighborhoods surrounding the city. Founded in April, 1869, Maywood was named after May Nichols, the daughter of T. Nichols, who was the founder of the village. Maywood also played an important role in the Second World War, because it was home to the 33rd Tank Battalion. These men fought bravely in the Pacific Theater of the war, and a large portion of the battalion fell victim to the Bataan Death March. There is a parade held every year in honor of the sacrifices they made to their country.

Village Demographics

Maywood boasts a diverse population and is a perfect locale for families looking for a community with easy access to downtown Chicago, along with affordable prices. There are a handful of century old houses because of the long history of the village, but because of its location, it has been a thriving urban center for many years. You can find a wide variety of housing here. Two-bedroom homes in the neighborhood are generally well under $2000 per month, with most being in the $1200 to $1500 range.

Living in Maywood

Maywood is a primarily blue collar, middle class family neighborhood. There are many schools in and around the area, with public schools starting at the kindergarten level going up through high school. There are also quite a few colleges and universities within in a few miles of the neighborhood.

Transit in Maywood

One of the huge draws of living in Maywood is the amount of public transit and transportation centers that cross through the area. Maywood lies between the two major Chicago airports, Midway and O'Hare. It is also conveniently located near a few Metra commuter rail lines, making it an easy commute into downtown Chicago, with an average commute time of less than thirty minutes. The Eisenhower Expressway runs through the center of this neighborhood as well, providing easy transit for those commuters that want to drive to their place of work.

Additional Info About Maywood

Maywood also boasts many hospitals, a few parks, and even a forest preserve, making it a very livable and convenient neighborhood. It is a relatively safe area, and while the crime rate is slightly above average, the instances of violent crimes are fairly low.

The 2-bedroom apartments in this neighborhood are perfect for families of two to four people. Because of the range of housing options and affordability in Maywood, it is a great area for young families that are just getting their start. The Village center has a great many 2-bedroom apartments available and is conveniently located near both the forest preserve and many of Maywood's schools.

If you are looking for a reasonably priced, diverse neighborhood with easy access to the city of Chicago, then Maywood may be the ideal neighborhood for you. Maywood Village has not only a rich history, but also a promising future.

