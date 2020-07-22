Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Anthony Dr Apt D
301 Anthony Dr, Maryville, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
UNIT AVAILABLE NOW One level- living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, one bedroom No w/d hook-ups No Dishwasher Huge closet off bathroom where hot water heater is located Rent includes water/sewer/trash One pet under 25 lbs with a $300 deposit

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Schiber Court
13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL
Studio
$2,250
3652 sqft
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Johnson Hill Road
610 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
910 sqft
2 Br/1.5 BA APT Collinsville, IL - Property Id: 47564 910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
758 Village Dr
758 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/31/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
708 West Main
708 W Main St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Neat N Clean, Small 1 Bedroom Basement Apartment. Remodeled Bath. Kitchen has a gas range, microwave and refrigerator. $500 per month includes utilities (gas, electric, water, sewer and trash). Parking in rear for 1 car.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Henry St
912 Henry St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$580
800 sqft
Totally remodeled apartment in Collinsville. Kitchen offers black appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher! Extra large bedroom and plenty of off street parking. Directions: St Clair Ave East on Arrowhead,, Right on to Henry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
864 Troy O'fallon Rd
864 Troy Ofallon Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Nice 2000 sq ft Ranch style home plus 1100 sq ft office building in the country on Troy O'Fallon Road. Three bedroom/2 bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:11 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Autumn Avenue
520 Autumn Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
945 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: ; Square footage: 945; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID24633

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maryville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

