Apartment List
/
IL
/
maryville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL with garages

Maryville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
170 Homestead Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome w/ garage Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional floorplan townhouse, and W/D hookups and a 1 car garage. $850 monthly. Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Rolling Oaks Dr
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Rolling Oaks Town Homes Available 07/31/20 Beautiful new construction town home with nearby interstate access for rent in Collinsville! 2 bedroom units with 1.5 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Autumn Avenue
520 Autumn Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
945 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: ; Square footage: 945; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID24633

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Court
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
513 South VINE Street
513 South Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Three Bedroom House with Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile in Most Main Living Areas, 8 x 6 Enclosed Front Porch, 18 x 13 Family Room, 17 x 9 Kitchen Includes Dual Oven Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
953 Benjamin Drive
953 Benjamin Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2834 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Desired location! Incredibly maintained 2 story home in the "Moye School' neighborhood. Enjoy your family meals on the beautiful deck, eat-in kitchen or in the formal dining room.

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
306 THORNE CREEK Court
306 Thorne Creek Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3368 sqft
Cul-de-Sac Home in Winding Creek Estates, 9 Foot Main Floor Ceilings, 13 x 12 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Provides Brick Hearth Fireplace, 14 x 13 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Maryville, IL

Maryville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOTroy, ILCollinsville, ILGlen Carbon, ILEdwardsville, ILGranite City, ILFairview Heights, IL
Wood River, ILShiloh, ILLebanon, ILBethalto, ILAlton, ILCahokia, ILSpanish Lake, MOGlasgow Village, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOFreeburg, ILOld Jamestown, MOJennings, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy