Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM

14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Anthony Dr Apt D
301 Anthony Dr, Maryville, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
UNIT AVAILABLE NOW One level- living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, one bedroom No w/d hook-ups No Dishwasher Huge closet off bathroom where hot water heater is located Rent includes water/sewer/trash One pet under 25 lbs with a $300 deposit
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Pepperwood Court
33 Pepperwood Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, ground level. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Trash included. Patio. Pet ok with $300 deposit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Tekla Ave
123 Teckla Avenue, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
First floor duplex in Collinsville has large living room, bedroom and kitchen. Central Air/ Gas Heat on Quiet Dead End Street. Range and Refrigerator are furnished. Directions: 159 by Catsup bottle, Up Clinton and Left on Teckla at top of hill.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
708 West Main
708 W Main St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Neat N Clean, Small 1 Bedroom Basement Apartment. Remodeled Bath. Kitchen has a gas range, microwave and refrigerator. $500 per month includes utilities (gas, electric, water, sewer and trash). Parking in rear for 1 car.

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Henry St
912 Henry St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$580
800 sqft
Totally remodeled apartment in Collinsville. Kitchen offers black appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher! Extra large bedroom and plenty of off street parking. Directions: St Clair Ave East on Arrowhead,, Right on to Henry.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Dr
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Pepperwood Court
21 Pepperwood Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
Updated large one bedroom, one bath garden level condo. New carpet in the living room and bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New light fixtures. Wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, hallway and bath.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to

Last updated December 19 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 Arrowhead
1100 Arrowhead Dr, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
600 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Collinsville has new carpet and a Large bedroom! Full bath, kitchen and large living room too! Water, sewer and trash are included. Range and refrigerator are furnished. Directions:
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Ashley Drive
110 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
540 sqft
Upper-level condo with 1 bedroom, 1 bath approximately 540 SF. Carpet in the Living Room/Dining area combo and in the bedroom. Kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
435-8 Ponderosa Ave
435 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
670 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/WASEDpqlGGg 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Loft Condo. Main level with living room/dining room area. Kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space, electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Maryville, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Maryville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Maryville, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

