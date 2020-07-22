Apartment List
IL
lincolnwood
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

608 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincolnwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7248 N Kildare Ave
7248 Kildare Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
6 bedroom house in heart of Lincolnwood IL. - Property Id: 309495 You'll love it!!! Beautiful 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick house in the desirable suburb of Lincolnwood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
7358 Crawford
7358 Crawford Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, formal living room, separate dining room, large eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, yard and a 2 car garage. Rent is $2,500 Free laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnwood

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6725 N California Ave
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
WEST RIDGE 1 BED $20 PARKING AVAILABLE NO PETS - Property Id: 310292 Laundry Facilities On-Site Maintenance $20 parking in the back Apartment Amenities Microwave Hardwood Floors Dishwasher Cable Ready Air Conditioner Ceiling Fan Extra

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6425 N Francisco Ave 3
6425 North Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large 3 bedrooom in West Ridge - Property Id: 323074 This is a massive top floor 3bed/2bath in the West Ridge neighborhood. 1800 total Sq Ft with one garage parking space included in the price. Tons of local restaurants on Devon Ave to enjoy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6711 N California Ave 1e
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Studio, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 302818 This studio, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6234 N Sacramento Ave 1st Floor
6234 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 3Bed, 2Bath Condo Quality, In Unit Laundry, Garage - Property Id: 316357 Huge Condo Quality 3 bed, 2 bath Apartment with all the bells & whistles.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6314 North Fairfield Avenue
6314 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. THIS UNIT WAS RECENTLY UPDATED AND IS READY TO MOVE IN.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
5765 North Lacey Avenue
5765 North Lacey Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2400 sqft
This is the premiere home in Old Sauganash for those looking for ultimate privacy and spaciousness. Hard to find 1/4 acre lot in a serene cul-de-sac nestled into the woods and beautiful landscaping. Truly unique! Over 2,400 sq.ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2618 W. Rosemont Avenue, Unit 1
2618 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1125 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo for Rent in Rogers Park! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
6000 North cicero Avenue
6000 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
SHARP 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH EAST FACING UNIT WITH SPILIT BEDROOMS. THERE IS LAUNDRY IN UNIT,2 INDOOR GARAGE SPACES, A LARGE BALCONY AND A STORAGE LOCKER THAT IS LOCATED ON THE 4TH FLOOR. THIS UNIT IS FRESHLEY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
4321 W Peterson
4321 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnwood
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
16 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,371
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,857
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,937
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Edgewater
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,045
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and sustainable apartments in a central Chicago location. Located by the Berwyn metro station and U.S. Route 41. The building has a 24/7 doorman and laundry onsite.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
22 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,422
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,618
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Uptown
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Uptown
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
Just blocks from Cricket Hill and Foster Beach. Pet-friendly community in the popular Andersonville neighborhood. Vintage and modern units with unique charm and style. Gated community with intercom access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
North Center
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1226 sqft
Enjoy modern vintage living while walking to everything-including Roscoe Village's best restaurants, shopping and bars-at 1819 W. Belmont.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
North Center
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1367 sqft
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,260
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Edgewater
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$971
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lincolnwood, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincolnwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

