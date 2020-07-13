41 Apartments for rent in Lakemoor, IL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakemoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32476 North Rushmore Avenue
32476 North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1311 sqft
Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 West Lakeshore Drive
4703 West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
One Bedroom, One Bath, Country Living, Lake View - Property Id: 317431 This is a one bedroom one bath county setting home. This has a laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer. Large living room with fireplace vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1400 West Split Oak Circle
1400 West Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
**OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FRIDAY 7/10/20 FROM 11AM - 12PM ***CLEAN AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED ROW HOME (JUST LIKE A SMALL SINGLE FAMILY W/GARAGE). REPAINTED AND UPDATED 2 BED 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
667 West LIBERTY Street
667 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet community with a finished basement. Near schools, lakes & shopping. Second floor in unit full laundry. Patio with privacy fence. Lots of closet space. 2 parking spaces in front of your door.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
306 North River Road
306 North River Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 North River Road in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakemoor, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakemoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

