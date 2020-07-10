/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.
1 of 1
Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Northstar
100 Harvest Gate
100 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS IT!!! BEAUTIFUL , BRIGHT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH OPEN LAYOUT AND FIREPLACE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, PRIVATE PATIO, 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, COUNTERTOPS, NEWER TILE IN 1ST FLOOR BATHROOM, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES.
Results within 1 mile of Lake in the Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
ReNew on Main is a truly unique community nestled between the bluffs and tree lined Fox River in Algonquin, IL.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dawson Mill
2237 DAWSON Lane
2237 Dawson Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Adorable townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the park-like setting outside your front door. The bright open floor plan offers plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lake in the Hills
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrook Townhomes
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1819 Silverstone Drive
1819 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
1819 Silverstone Drive Available 07/25/20 Large One Bedroom Condo Available July 25th! - CONDO for RENT! Great Location and Close to to shopping and more! Mint condition.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12950 Meadow View Court
12950 Meadow View Court, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1510 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Orchard Acres
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 YEAR LEASE OWNER WILL DO 1875.00 PER MONTH. OPPORTUNITY FOR PRIVATE, CAREFREE ESTATE LIVING WITH SNOWPLOWING, LAWN MOWING, SPRING AND FALL LANDSCAPING, GARBAGE AND RECYLE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. RENTER INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO PETS.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.
Results within 10 miles of Lake in the Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Similar Pages
Lake in the Hills 2 BedroomsLake in the Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake in the Hills 3 BedroomsLake in the Hills Apartments with Balcony
Lake in the Hills Apartments with GarageLake in the Hills Apartments with GymLake in the Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake in the Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, IL