pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Bluff
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$953
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1080 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
519 South Elmwood Avenue
519 South Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
792 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.
1 of 14
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
58 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,658
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
914 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
