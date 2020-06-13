Apartment List
/
IL
/
highwood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL

Finding an apartment in Highwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 1 mile of Highwood

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio Available Downtown HP! Walk To The Beach!! - Property Id: 250180 Cable/Internet ready Carpet Internet/Cable Ready Laundry in Building Modern Bath Modern Kitchen Refrigerator Separate Short Walk to Metra Station Cat Friendly Laundry

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Central Ave Highland Park
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
805 sqft
Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919 Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
890 Old Elm Road
890 Old Elm Road, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room.
Results within 5 miles of Highwood
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943 Waukegan Road
943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865 COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors! Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 12
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
650 sqft
730 Judson 12 - Property Id: 268363 Highland Park Renovated 1 BED w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highwood, IL

Finding an apartment in Highwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Highwood 1 BedroomsHighwood 2 BedroomsHighwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighwood 3 Bedrooms
Highwood Apartments with BalconyHighwood Apartments with GymHighwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighwood Apartments with Parking
Highwood Apartments with Washer-DryerHighwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHighwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, IL
Niles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College