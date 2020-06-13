Apartment List
/
IL
/
harwood heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL

Finding an apartment in Harwood Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3936 N. Narragansett
3936 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1500 sqft
Brand New Rehabbed 6 unit building with a spacious condo-like quality without the condo price. Huge sliding windows lead out into the balcony great for summer bbq's and perfect for entertainment just steps away. Heat and cooking gas included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Logan Square
12 Units Available
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$918
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4822 W Montrose Ave 2
4822 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat Included! 1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Albany Park
1 Unit Available
4508 N Central Park Ave 2
4508 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
773 sqft
Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 252674 Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Heat Included Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Second Floor in a cat friendly building. The heat and water are included in the rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
2864 N Riverwalk St
2864 N Riverwalk Dr, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
3000 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATHS AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 253342 Huge end-unit townhouse in Roscoe Village with over 3000 sq ft of luxury living.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3
4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116 Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck! Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3923 W Schubert Ave 2
3923 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Huge Koz Park - 2 Bedroom - Dining Room/Sun-room - Property Id: 172607 HUGE 2 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appliances, Sun-room, Separate Living / Dining Room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4454 N Lockwood Ave 1
4454 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Jefferson Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Heat Included - Property Id: 252701 Jefferson Park - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Heat Included Jefferson Park - Lovely 2 Bedroom with heat included. An easy one block walk to Montrose to find the CTA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3
3943 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1000 sqft
Extensive Modern - 3 Bed/1 Bath in Irving Park! - Property Id: 145013 3 Bed Recent Rehab w/ In-unit W/D, Granite & Stainless near Blue Line, Metra & Kennedy 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom completely renovated Condo-Quality apartment in Great Blue Line

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
2653 N Harding Ave 2
2653 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Koz Park 1 Bedroom - Heat Included! - Property Id: 120789 1 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appl, eat-in kitchen, storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harwood Heights, IL

Finding an apartment in Harwood Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Harwood Heights 2 BedroomsHarwood Heights Apartments with Garage
Harwood Heights Apartments with ParkingHarwood Heights Apartments with Pool
Harwood Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerHarwood Heights Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL
Deer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College