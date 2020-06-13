Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Hanover Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1246 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Results within 5 miles of Hanover Park
Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
48 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated June 13
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated June 13
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated May 18
$
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.
City Guide for Hanover Park, IL

Fun Fact: This Chicago suburb has the youngest population north of the big city.

What makes Hanover Park unique? The average resident age is only 32! Commuter trains make it easy to work in the city, and O’Hare International Airport is just a few minutes away. From the safe, cozy Hanover Park community, you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to Chicago without the hassles of extreme urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hanover Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Hanover Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

