apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
71 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
267 Shorewood Dr 2A
267 Shorewood Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 bedroom 2 bath Available immediately - Property Id: 314419 Immediate occupancy, updated kitchen, bathrooms, Balcony over looking pool, quote location Glen Ellyn schools, spacious living rooms, dinning area, close to all amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
105 Oxford Lane
105 Oxford Lane, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale Heights
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 GLENGARRY Drive
107 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO FACING GREEN AREA. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. UPDATED BATHROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. CLOSE TO STRATFORD MALL AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale Heights
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
36 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1243 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
36 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
9 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
