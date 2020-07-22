27 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL with washer-dryers
Fox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!
Al Capone aside, the city of Fox Lake is well known as a beautiful spot around the Great Lakes in Lake County, Illinois. As of the 2010 census, there were 10,579 people living there, spread over a wide area covering just under 10 square miles. The city is about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Michigan and is equidistant between the cities of Milwaukee in the north and Chicago in the south. If you're interested in moving to Fox Lake, you'll have plenty of properties to choose from, with nearly 5,000 split between the 10,000 residents. Of these, about 50% are detached homes and about 25% are accounted for by apartment buildings and high-rise complexes, giving anyone looking for rental houses and apartments for rent a lot of options. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.