Apartment List
/
IL
/
fox lake
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:47 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Lake

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Autumn Court
508 Autumn Court, Round Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2748 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fox Lake

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Shores
1442 N North ave b
1442 South North Avenue, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town! - Property Id: 173252 Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Kresswood Dr
700 Kresswood Drive, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Great Kresswood Trails townhome - Property Id: 323340 Beautifully maintained end unit town home in the highly desirable Kresswood Trails in McHenry .1770 sf plus 600 basement .

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
561 First St.
561 1st Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
561 First St. Available 08/01/20 Bright & Completely Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home with Great Backyard - Check out this completely remodeled home in Grayslake! New, New, New Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
665 West Liberty Street
665 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 story townhome tucked away in a quiet and peaceful area situated in a fantastic location! Move in ready with newer carpet + paint & large sunny window.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
941 Manchester Circle
941 Manchester Circle, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1666 sqft
Front end unit. Fairfield model with an open floor plan feels like a single family home . Living room with fireplace, laminate floors, dinning room slider open to balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
26781 North Morey Street
26781 North Morey Street, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
976 sqft
REALLY CUTE HOUSE! TOTALLY REDONE WITH ALL NEW FLOOR, WINDOWS, DOORS, WALLS. NESTLED IN THE WOODED AND VERY QUAINT WILLIAMS PARK SUBDIV NEAR SLOCUM LAKE. HOME HAS A NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NICE OAK CABS, AND COUNTERS. 3 BED 1.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
306 North River Road
306 North River Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 North River Road in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
City Guide for Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!

Al Capone aside, the city of Fox Lake is well known as a beautiful spot around the Great Lakes in Lake County, Illinois. As of the 2010 census, there were 10,579 people living there, spread over a wide area covering just under 10 square miles. The city is about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Michigan and is equidistant between the cities of Milwaukee in the north and Chicago in the south. If you're interested in moving to Fox Lake, you'll have plenty of properties to choose from, with nearly 5,000 split between the 10,000 residents. Of these, about 50% are detached homes and about 25% are accounted for by apartment buildings and high-rise complexes, giving anyone looking for rental houses and apartments for rent a lot of options. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fox Lake, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fox Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Fox Lake Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WILombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
New Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILSt. Charles, ILGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIRound Lake, ILLakemoor, ILMcHenry, ILRound Lake Beach, ILWauconda, ILGrayslake, IL
Crystal Lake, ILMundelein, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILGurnee, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILAlgonquin, ILDeer Park, ILPleasant Prairie, WIVernon Hills, ILLake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College