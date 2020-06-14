/
1 bedroom apartments
414 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2
7549 West Belden Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Awesome Condo available for rent ! - 7549 W Belden Ave #2 is an awesome condo in Elmwood Park, IL 60707, coming with one bed and one bath, with a lot of natural light, the kitchen comes with a granite countertop with lots of storage spaces, Parking
7929 West Grand Avenue
7929 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Available July 5th. Elevator building! Beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom unit in very convenient Elmwood Park location close to Metra station and bus stop in front of the building.
37 West Conti Parkway
37 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Bright and Sunny condo features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. 1 parking space included. Prime location! Close to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park
North Maywood
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)
Dunning
3308 North Ozark Avenue
3308 North Ozark Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Bright top floor unit with yard access. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Dunning. Walking distance to many shops and eateries. Quiet residential street with ample parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas, hot water included.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified
Austin
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Austin
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
Freshly updated one-bedroom apartments offer eat-in kitchens with appliances. Carpeting and tile floors. Uncovered parking available. Easy access to public transit, shopping, local schools, Levin Park, and I-290. Near West Suburban Hospital.
Verified
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Austin
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
Verified
Edison Park
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 Charming one-bedroom vintage condo, close to transportation, shopping and dining options. Hardwood floors throughout. In-unit washing/dryer.
Portage Park
4762 N Lotus Ave 2
4762 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed plus office ,quiet building - Property Id: 301463 Nice vintage apartment in quiet building 1 bed plus office ,hardwood floors central air across the street from park 3 blocks to express way,near blue line
Portage Park
4909 W Cuyler Ave
4909 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975 Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641 Rent: $1300 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: For rent $150/mo PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN
Portage Park
4826 W Addison St
4826 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
VINTAGE ONE BEDROOM! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 251320 Location: 4826 W Addison St, Old Irving Park, 60641 Rent: $950 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! PICTURES
Portage Park
4907 W Cuyler Ave 1
4907 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Portage Park - One Bedroom W- Central Heat & Air - Property Id: 294636 Portage Park - One Bedroom W- Central Heat and Air Conditioner ~ This is the place to be, steps from Irving Park on Cuyler and Milwaukee.
Portage Park
4356 N Cicero Ave
4356 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 276990 Welcome to Cicero Avenue! Type: 1 Bedroom **AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020** Heat: Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500,
