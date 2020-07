Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments package receiving

Welcome home to Cypress Place Apartments in Elk Grove Village, IL. one and two bedroom apartments for rent are ideally situated in a quiet residential neighborhood. Top-rated Elk Grove Village schools, parks, and Busse Woods Trail are just outside your front door, too. You'll also enjoy cooking meals in your newly renovated kitchen, as well as ceramic-tile baths, spacious closets, individually controlled central air, an on-site laundry room in every building, and a courtyard with great views. Separate dining rooms and apartments with one-and-a-half- or two-baths are also available.*