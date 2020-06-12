/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
134 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
20 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
39 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1175 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1042 HAMPTON HARBOR
1042 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Very nice and clean 2 story 2br/1.5bth townhouse in the Nantucket Cove subdivision with Garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, washer/dryer and storage area.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ironwood Court
1215 Ironwood Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1137 sqft
OUTSTANDING 1ST FLOOR UNIT--EVERYTHING COMPLETELY UPDATED IN 2014! GREAT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FURNACE, CA, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, UPDATED BATHS. WONDERFUL WALK IN CLOSET ORGANIZERS. MAYTAG APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
