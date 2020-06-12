/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1553 Texas Street
1553 Texas Street, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1551 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
529 NORTHPORT Drive
529 Northport Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
Cordial...Comfy.. and S P A C I O U S... Eat in kitchen featuring s/s appliances. Cozy family room with f/p. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Huge master bedroom suite... Neutral carpeting and paint...... Fenced yard..
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
56 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1480 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1723 West Catalpa Lane
1723 Catalpa Lane, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1337 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready, completely updated House in Great Neighborhood.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1241 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1786 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
