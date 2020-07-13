/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM
139 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
675 Grove Drive 404
675 Grove Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
675 Grove Drive Unit 404 - Property Id: 309741 Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath condo. Top floor corner unit, no noisy neighbors stomping on the ceiling! Private deck for outdoor activities. Pool and Gym are also included. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
924 RIDGE Square
924 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS DELUXE 1 BR+1 BATH 900 SQ FT CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR ELEVATOR BUILDING! NEWER EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PANTRY! NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT! NEW DOORS! FRESHLY PAINTED! PRIVATE PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM! LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING! MONTHLY RENT
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
700 PERRIE Drive
700 Perrie Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit for rent . Newer carpet & paint. Large living room & balcony, eat-in kitchen. Fitness center in the building. $250 NR Pet Fee, 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
904 Ridge Square
904 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Location in the complex! 1st Floor unit has a private patio that overlooks a huge park like green space for your use. Beautiful and spacious Deluxe 900 SQ FT Condo in elevator building! - Eat in Kitchen with pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
45 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1544 Willaimsburg A1
1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lexington - Property Id: 305223 Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
736 High Ridge Road
736 High Ridge Road, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Open & Spacious layout! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted ceilings. Balcony off Bedrooms. Large Deck with Fenced in Yard. BBQ included. 1 Block from train, 3 pools including one indoor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lexington Green
1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,336
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Similar Pages
Elk Grove Village 1 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove Village 3 BedroomsElk Grove Village Apartments with Balcony
Elk Grove Village Apartments with GarageElk Grove Village Apartments with GymElk Grove Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Village Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Village Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL