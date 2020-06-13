110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4205 MAIN Street
4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1396 sqft
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
498 sqft
This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4724 Main St
4724 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1792 sqft
4724 Main St , Downers Grove, IL 60515 - This beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is for rent. A finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom for you convenience. Included is a 1.5 car garage for parking. Additional rent for pets.
Results within 1 mile of Downers Grove
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
59 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
25 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1117 sqft
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more.
City Guide for Downers Grove, IL

A cute little rhyme, "Apostrophe-free since 1873", has consistently been used to explain the strange spelling of Downers Grove, but until this day, no one knows exactly why there is no apostrophe in the name since the city was founded by Pierce Downer.

Downers Grove has had several population booms over the past 120 years, and the village has actually seen nearly constant growth since the 1920s. This undoubtedly had something to do with the construction of toll roads around the village and the extension of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad through the village in 1862. Since this is the time that the Civil War was taking place, it's ironic that Downers Grove is also believed to have housed stops along the way of the Underground Railroad.

Having trouble with Craigslist Downers Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Downers Grove, IL

Finding an apartment in Downers Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

