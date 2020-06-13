110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL
A cute little rhyme, "Apostrophe-free since 1873", has consistently been used to explain the strange spelling of Downers Grove, but until this day, no one knows exactly why there is no apostrophe in the name since the city was founded by Pierce Downer.
Downers Grove has had several population booms over the past 120 years, and the village has actually seen nearly constant growth since the 1920s. This undoubtedly had something to do with the construction of toll roads around the village and the extension of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad through the village in 1862. Since this is the time that the Civil War was taking place, it's ironic that Downers Grove is also believed to have housed stops along the way of the Underground Railroad.
Having trouble with Craigslist Downers Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Downers Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.