apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
58 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1485 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Sandstone Dr
1500 Sandstone Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663 $1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3854 S Parkway Dr 1A
3854 South Parkway Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Unit 1A Available 09/01/20 Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools - Property Id: 311031 3854 S.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
303 South Green Bay Road
303 South Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
15411 sqft
Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1182 Northbury Lane
1182 Northbury Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
GREAT COACH HOME FOR RENT! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN WITH 42"OAK CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT,BIG LIVING ROOM. & SEPARATE DINING ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT.2ND FLOOR W/BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE BALCONY.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with July/August move in for all two bed floor plans with a 14 month lease.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY FACING GREEN AREA*THIS IS A
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
450 Plum Creek Drive
450 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL! GREAT UNIT. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS. NEWER APPLIANCES. NEWER BATHROOM. GREAT COMPLEX IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE & MORE. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.
