Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Cortland Estates

230 McMillan Ct · (833) 796-4878
Location

230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL 60112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 242-204 · Avail. now

$1,083

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 239-103 · Avail. now

$1,083

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 232-104 · Avail. now

$1,083

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. *Cortland Estates Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move-in
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Estates have any available units?
Cortland Estates has 3 units available starting at $1,083 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cortland Estates have?
Some of Cortland Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Estates is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Estates offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Estates offers parking.
Does Cortland Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Estates have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Estates has a pool.
Does Cortland Estates have accessible units?
No, Cortland Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Cortland Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, Cortland Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
