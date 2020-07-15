Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill parking

Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. *Cortland Estates Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.