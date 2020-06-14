119 Apartments for rent in Clarendon Hills, IL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
235 MIDDAUGH Road
235 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4659 sqft
Spacious and bright brick/stone house, 5BR, 6.1 Bth & 3 Car-Garage . Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counter. Patterned HWD FLR. 1st FLR MB STE boasts high ceiling, regal FPL and He & She walk-in closet. 2-story ceiling in FR.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 Byrd Court
111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
833 South Stough Street
833 South Stough Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,499
4200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Hidden View Drive
110 Hidden View Drive, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Enjoy this well maintained, 4800 sqft brick and stone and cedar home in Hinsdale Central HS. Rental for $4200/month.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
418 South Madison Street
418 South Madison Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3172 sqft
In-town location. Easy to walk to everything, minutes to Madison School, town, train station . Terrific home! Built with a penchant for excellence in finishes & design, 75 foot wide lot. Gourmet Kitchen with butler room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS

1 of 25

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Clarendon Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

