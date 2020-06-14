All apartments in Cherry Valley
Home
/
Cherry Valley, IL
/
7632 North Cherryvale Blvd 203
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

7632 North Cherryvale Blvd 203

7632 Cherryvale North Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7632 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Unit 203 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apartments - Property Id: 287534

Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

Less than 1 mile from Cherry Valley Mall, Six Flags water park, 90 & 39.

Apartment newly renovated - new flooring - vinyl & carpet, repainted and stained, updated bathroom and kitchen. New shelving in walk in closet and hallway closet. Garages for rent. Laundromat on location. Building hallways freshly painted with new carpet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287534
Property Id 287534

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

