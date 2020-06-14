7632 North Cherryvale Blvd 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Unit 203 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apartments - Property Id: 287534



Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.



Less than 1 mile from Cherry Valley Mall, Six Flags water park, 90 & 39.



Apartment newly renovated - new flooring - vinyl & carpet, repainted and stained, updated bathroom and kitchen. New shelving in walk in closet and hallway closet. Garages for rent. Laundromat on location. Building hallways freshly painted with new carpet.

No Pets Allowed



