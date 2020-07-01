/
/
cherry valley
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:45 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Cherry Valley, IL📍
1 of 31
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Valley
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green
1720 Remington Rd.
1720 Remington Road, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$710
810 sqft
Modern, super clean, two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 65525 Modern, immaculately clean and quiet two bedroom apartment located in the heart of Rockford near East State street and South Alpine Rd.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green
2904 20
2904 20th Ave, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139519 Large two bedroom Breakfast bar dining room plenty of cabinet, storage and closet space large walk in closet onsite fitness room underground parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2918 Grinnell Court 13
2918 Grinnell Court, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2918 Grinnell Court - Property Id: 300131 Pretty, well maintained grounds. Remodeled townhouse - repainted, new floors, carpet, kitchen and baths. Includes a detached garage. Located near UTC Aerospace & Rockford post office.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4000 sqft
- (RLNE4884843)
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1918 12th Avenue # 8
1918 12th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious bungalow! Large screened porch on the front; Living room with fireplace with brick surround, opens to the dining room, both with hardwood flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Meadows
2441 Holmes Street - 11
2441 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
We have a nice 1 bedroom available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2441 # 11 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
2309 9th Ave
2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished .
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2040 Hillside Dr
2040 Hillside Drive, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5690413)
1 of 18
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
4651 Governors Dr 7
4651 Governors Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Updated Spacious apt southeast Rockford w/garage - Property Id: 183223 Updated 2 bedroom with large living room and kitchen. Includes DISHWASHER! No gas bill, only electric. Good job with sufficient income necessary to apply.
Results within 10 miles of Cherry Valley
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.
1 of 39
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
901 Minns Dr 4
901 Minns Drive, Machesney Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/25/20 Newly renovated 2 bed/2 bath with attached garage - Property Id: 304311 This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has upgrades throughout! It boasts an en suite master with sliding barn chalkboard door, 13' vaulted
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 13
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139045 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139045 Property Id 139045 (RLNE5866017)
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
929 North Main Street
929 North Main Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$799
750 sqft
MAIN STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 225125 Newly renovated one bedroom units available now right off the Rock River! These unit have new flooring, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and fully renovated bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1511 8th ave
1511 8th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
- (RLNE5554309)
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Miracle Mile
130 S. Highland Ave.
130 South Highland Avenue, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
- (RLNE5224301)
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
North End Square
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE4793930)
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
North Park East
7602 Cadet Rd
7602 Cadet Road, Machesney Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE4657642)
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Halstead Road
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of: 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2907 Summerdale Ave
2907 Summerdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$825
2907 Summerdale Ave Available 07/11/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4065090)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cherry Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Cherry Valley area include Aurora University, Judson University, and Northern Illinois University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherry Valley from include Aurora, Elgin, St. Charles, Rockford, and DeKalb.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Aurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILDeKalb, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILCarpentersville, ILLoves Park, ILRoscoe, ILBeloit, WISycamore, IL