Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

409 W Hayes Ave Available 07/20/20 Calling all EIU athletes!

This is the home for you! 6 bedrooms/2 bathroom house located within a 2 min walking distance to O'Brien Stadium!

Open floor plan with a large kitchen/dining area and a large living room!

Living room comes furnished with couched and a TV!

$375 per bedroom. Pet friendly. Washer and Dryer.

Bring your teammates!



217-345-6210

teigan@eiprops.com



(RLNE5669124)