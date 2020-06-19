All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 1108 4th St Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, IL
/
1108 4th St Apt 5
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

1108 4th St Apt 5

1108 4th Street · (800) 269-9947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1108 4th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $425 · Avail. now

$425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
The apartment is 2 1/2 blocks North from Eastern Illinois University Campus. 1108 and 1114 4th Street Apartments has two bedrooms, one bath, stacked washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, and free off-street parking.
No application fee, income/financial aid verification required.
Electric, water, and internet not included.
No smoking inside, no pets allowed.

Bicycle rack, new shower-heads with wand sprayers, above-sink paper towel holder, LED parking lot lighting and security video added 2015, Digital Deadbolts added 2016 (No Keys Needed!), ceiling fans in bedrooms added 2017/18.

Owner provides trash emptied twice a week, lawn care and snow removal. Locally owned and managed.

2020 rates: $425.00/month...Security Deposit $500.
**Utilities: Single Occupancy water averages around $15-$20 and electric averages around $60-$90/month depending upon personal usage.

Eastern Illinois Rentals, LLC is a two building complex. Renovated in 2010 and 2011 throughout the interior with new wiring, plumbing, kitchen cabinets, bathroom re-design and appliances. Carpeted bedrooms, vinyl tile plank floors in kitchen, hallway, and bath. Plenty of lighted parking in two large parking lots accessible through the alley. Cable and phone lines in every apartment. Local internet and cable services are available through Mediacom and DSL through Consolidated Communications. Dish and Direct TV installations welcome.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3960900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have any available units?
1108 4th St Apt 5 has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have?
Some of 1108 4th St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 4th St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1108 4th St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 4th St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1108 4th St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1108 4th St Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 4th St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1108 4th St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1108 4th St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 4th St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 4th St Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 4th St Apt 5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1108 4th St Apt 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Charleston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILTerre Haute, IN
Decatur, ILUrbana, IL
Sullivan, ILSavoy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity