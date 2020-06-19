1108 4th St Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage internet access

The apartment is 2 1/2 blocks North from Eastern Illinois University Campus. 1108 and 1114 4th Street Apartments has two bedrooms, one bath, stacked washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, and free off-street parking.

No application fee, income/financial aid verification required.

Electric, water, and internet not included.

No smoking inside, no pets allowed.



Bicycle rack, new shower-heads with wand sprayers, above-sink paper towel holder, LED parking lot lighting and security video added 2015, Digital Deadbolts added 2016 (No Keys Needed!), ceiling fans in bedrooms added 2017/18.



Owner provides trash emptied twice a week, lawn care and snow removal. Locally owned and managed.



2020 rates: $425.00/month...Security Deposit $500.

**Utilities: Single Occupancy water averages around $15-$20 and electric averages around $60-$90/month depending upon personal usage.



Eastern Illinois Rentals, LLC is a two building complex. Renovated in 2010 and 2011 throughout the interior with new wiring, plumbing, kitchen cabinets, bathroom re-design and appliances. Carpeted bedrooms, vinyl tile plank floors in kitchen, hallway, and bath. Plenty of lighted parking in two large parking lots accessible through the alley. Cable and phone lines in every apartment. Local internet and cable services are available through Mediacom and DSL through Consolidated Communications. Dish and Direct TV installations welcome.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3960900)