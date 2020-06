Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1056 2nd Street Available 07/20/20 2 bed/1 bath unit for $375 per bedroom.

6 bed/2 bath unit for $275 per bedroom.



Both are options here! These units are located behind Morton Park in Charleston.

Within walking distance to fast food restaurants and campus!

Pet friendly units, so bring your furry friends along.



Don't miss out!

217-345-6210

teigan@eiprops.com



