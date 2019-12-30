All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2405 Lawndale Dr

2405 Lawndale Drive · (217) 215-4230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2405 Lawndale Drive, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2405 Lawndale Dr · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June!

Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen. This house also features an attached garage and a large fenced back yard. Pet friendly with no breed or size restrictions Located close to schools and just minutes from the University of Illinois, this house is a must see. Monthly utility fee of $25 covers sewer

For more information, or to set up a showing contact us today! .

(RLNE5627081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have any available units?
2405 Lawndale Dr has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 Lawndale Dr have?
Some of 2405 Lawndale Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Lawndale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Lawndale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Lawndale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Lawndale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Lawndale Dr does offer parking.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Lawndale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have a pool?
No, 2405 Lawndale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2405 Lawndale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Lawndale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Lawndale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Lawndale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
