2405 Lawndale Dr

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June!



Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen. This house also features an attached garage and a large fenced back yard. Pet friendly with no breed or size restrictions Located close to schools and just minutes from the University of Illinois, this house is a must see. Monthly utility fee of $25 covers sewer



For more information, or to set up a showing contact us today! .



(RLNE5627081)