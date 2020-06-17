2110 Ivy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just about ready for move in. We couldn't wait....excuse the dust in the pictures!

Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Southwest Champaign. Fresh paint and brand new wood like floors everywhere. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, flat top stove and a fridge, of course. Bathroom has tub/shower unit. Stackable washer/dryer. One car attached garage. Your own yard and patio. You will LOVE this place. Be the first to see it. NO pets, NO smoking unit. Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800

No Pets Allowed



