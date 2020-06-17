All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

2110 Ivy Court

2110 Ivy Court · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 Ivy Court, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just about ready for move in. We couldn't wait....excuse the dust in the pictures!
Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Southwest Champaign. Fresh paint and brand new wood like floors everywhere. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, flat top stove and a fridge, of course. Bathroom has tub/shower unit. Stackable washer/dryer. One car attached garage. Your own yard and patio. You will LOVE this place. Be the first to see it. NO pets, NO smoking unit. Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Only electronic applications from our website will be accepted. ppmrent.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2110-ivy-ct-champaign-il-61821-usa/e604430d-c079-405c-8251-ca349adf4397

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Ivy Court have any available units?
2110 Ivy Court has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Ivy Court have?
Some of 2110 Ivy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Ivy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Ivy Court pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Ivy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 2110 Ivy Court offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Ivy Court does offer parking.
Does 2110 Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Ivy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Ivy Court have a pool?
No, 2110 Ivy Court does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 2110 Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Ivy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Ivy Court has units with air conditioning.
