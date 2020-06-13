39 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL
Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July. See more
Finding an apartment in Carpentersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.